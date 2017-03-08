News | RI State Police's Assumpico Criticizes 38 Studios Investigation
Days after the Rhode Island State Police released documents pertaining to the criminal investigation into 38 Studios , State Police Superintendent Ann Assumpico blasted what she found to be the significant shortcomings in the investigation conducted under then-Supertendent Steve O' Donnell. Assumpico's statements came after the RISP called a hastily scheduled news conference Wednesday afternoon, giving press just over an hour to convene at the Rhode Island State House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Add your comments below
Rhode Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here's why lawmakers in 17 states are working t...
|Feb 22
|noobieR
|1
|Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free...
|Jan '17
|Fred Vanley
|1
|sarah beth zink
|Jan '17
|know her
|5
|Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ...
|Dec '16
|The Real Donald T...
|3
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|nove01
|1
|shortage of women in rhode island! (May '12)
|Oct '16
|need answers
|3
Find what you want!
Search Rhode Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC