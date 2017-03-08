News | RI State Police's Assumpico Criticizes 38 Studios Investigation

Days after the Rhode Island State Police released documents pertaining to the criminal investigation into 38 Studios , State Police Superintendent Ann Assumpico blasted what she found to be the significant shortcomings in the investigation conducted under then-Supertendent Steve O' Donnell. Assumpico's statements came after the RISP called a hastily scheduled news conference Wednesday afternoon, giving press just over an hour to convene at the Rhode Island State House.

