News | RI Has Highest Car Tax in U.S. Says New Study
Speaker of the House Nicholas Mattiello has called for the elimination of car tax, but Governor Gina Raimondo opposes Mattiello's plan and has called for a smaller reduction. "It's a municipal tax, and the sum total of all the communities tax on that is about $215M.
