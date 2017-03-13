News | Raimondo Announces Investments in 10 New Bikeway Projects

News | Raimondo Announces Investments...

Read more: Go Local

Governor Gina Raimondo announced that ten new bikeway projects creating 10 new miles of path will be created across Rhode Island as part of the first wave of investments under the Green Economy bond. The first wave of investments totals $10 million and will be funded by the $35 million bond passed last November.

