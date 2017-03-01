News | President Trump's Speech to Co...

News | President Trump's Speech to Congress, Langevin Reacts

Read more: Go Local

Rhode Island Congressman Jim Langevin in reaction to the speech said in a statement: "Tonight's speech was not as unifying as I had hoped it was disappointingly long on rhetoric and short on details. Although the President attempted to strike a slightly more conciliatory tone, noticeably lacking were serious, bipartisan policies that lawmakers of both parties could get behind.

