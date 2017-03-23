News | Is Raimondo's College Plan Dead? Paiva Weed's Departure, Trump and CPAs' Opposition
On Tuesday, Governor Gina Raimondo was scrambling to delay Senator Teresa Paiva Weed's departure as Senate President until the end of the budget process. According to State House sources, former State Senator and now senior advisor to Raimondo David Cruise was dispatched to plead with Paiva Weed to stay until the end of the budget process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Add your comments below
Rhode Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St. Patrick's Day Party
|Fri
|fred
|2
|Here's why lawmakers in 17 states are working t...
|Feb 22
|noobieR
|1
|Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free...
|Jan '17
|Fred Vanley
|1
|sarah beth zink
|Jan '17
|know her
|5
|Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ...
|Dec '16
|The Real Donald T...
|3
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|nove01
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rhode Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC