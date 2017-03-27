Moderate's rise changes Rhode Island political calculus
Sen. Dominick Ruggerio is sworn in as President of the Rhode Island Senate by former Senate President and Superior Court Judge Joseph Montalbano as Ruggerio's granddaughter Ava Ruggerio holds the bible at the Rhode Island Statehouse Thursday, March 23, 2017, in Providence, R.I. less Sen. Dominick Ruggerio is sworn in as President of the Rhode Island Senate by former Senate President and Superior Court Judge Joseph Montalbano as Ruggerio's granddaughter Ava Ruggerio holds the bible at the ... more Newly elected President of the Rhode Island Senate Sen. Dominick Ruggerio conducts his first session at the Rhode Island Statehouse Thursday, March 23, 2017, in Providence, R.I. Newly elected President of the Rhode Island Senate Sen. Dominick Ruggerio conducts his first session at the Rhode Island Statehouse Thursday, March 23, 2017, in Providence, R.I. Rhode Island Senate Majority Leader ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Rhode Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St. Patrick's Day Party
|Mar 24
|fred
|2
|Here's why lawmakers in 17 states are working t...
|Feb '17
|noobieR
|1
|Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free...
|Jan '17
|Fred Vanley
|1
|sarah beth zink
|Jan '17
|know her
|5
|Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ...
|Dec '16
|The Real Donald T...
|3
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|nove01
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rhode Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC