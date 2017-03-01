In re Emilee K. In re Jennifer K.

These consolidated cases came before the Supreme Court on November 29, 2016, 1 on appeal by the respondent, Joseph K. 2 , from a Family Court decree finding that the respondent abused and neglected his daughters, Emilee, who was born on June 25, 2005, and Jennifer, born on March 7, 2007. 3 The Family Court justice committed the children to the care, custody, and control of the Department of Children, Youth, and Families .

