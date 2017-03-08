Health | RI Releases Statewide Standards for Treating Overdose & Opioid Use in Hospitals
Governor Gina Raymond's Overdose Prevention and Intervention Task Force released a set of statewide guidelines for treatment in hospitals on Wednesday. The guidelines are the first such guidelines in the country.
