Health | Neighborhood Health Plan Helps 495 Rhode Islanders Avoid Long Nursing Home Stays
Nearly 500 Rhode Islanders avoided unnecessary long-term admission to a nursing home and almost 150 Rhode Islanders were successfully taken out of nursing homes as a result of Neighborhood Health Plan of RI's support of the Integrate Care Initiative . The data follows a three-year analysis of state and internal records.
