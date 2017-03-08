Down City: A Daughter's Story of Love...

Down City: A Daughter's Story of Love, Memory, and Murder

Publishers' Weekly

In this somber, moving blend of memoir and reportage, native Rhode Islander Carroll confronts the ghosts of her parents-two bright, charming, and extremely damaged people, both talented amateur photographers and addicts. Carroll's Jewish mother, carefree and reckless, was snorting cocaine in a motel room with two mafia toughs when they strangled her at age 30. Carroll's Irish-Catholic father, a charismatic autodidact, turned to alcohol after serving in the Vietnam War and was found dead, possibly by his own hand, in a flophouse at 48. Carroll intensively researches their deaths, going so far as to examine her father's autopsy report and interview the imprisoned son of her mother's killer.

