Business | Filippi Submits Bill to Create More Transparency in RI Pension Fund Investments

Filippi Submits Bill to Create More Transparency in RI Pension Fund Investments

House Minority Whip Blake Filippi has submitted a bill to create more transparency in Rhode Island's pension fund investments. "House bill 5993 is critical to apprise government officials and the public, especially those that rely on state pensions, about how our money is being managed.

