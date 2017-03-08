Business | BREAKING: Norwegian Air Ex...

Business | BREAKING: Norwegian Air Expands Service To Norway Direct From T.F. Green

Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: Go Local

How successful is the Norwegian Air international service launch at T.F. Green Airport? Less than two weeks after announcing service in Rhode Island, Norwegian Air has added direct flights to Bergen, Norway. Tickets went on sale this morning at a discounted fare of $109 to Norway and $105.50 for return flights.

