Business | BREAKING: Norwegian Air Expands Service To Norway Direct From T.F. Green
How successful is the Norwegian Air international service launch at T.F. Green Airport? Less than two weeks after announcing service in Rhode Island, Norwegian Air has added direct flights to Bergen, Norway. Tickets went on sale this morning at a discounted fare of $109 to Norway and $105.50 for return flights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Add your comments below
Rhode Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here's why lawmakers in 17 states are working t...
|Feb 22
|noobieR
|1
|Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free...
|Jan '17
|Fred Vanley
|1
|sarah beth zink
|Jan '17
|know her
|5
|Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ...
|Dec '16
|The Real Donald T...
|3
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|nove01
|1
|shortage of women in rhode island! (May '12)
|Oct '16
|need answers
|3
Find what you want!
Search Rhode Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC