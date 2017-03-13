Brush fire ignites at Newport Park

Brush fire ignites at Newport Park

Thursday Mar 9 Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

According to the Newport Fire Department, crews arrived on scene around 4:30 p.m., and were able to knock down the blaze around 8:15 p.m. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management issued a advisory earlier on Thursday about the increased risk of fires due to gusty northwest winds and low humidity.

