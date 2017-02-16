Trinity's hilarious, high energy - Midsummer Night's Dream'
Trinity Rep's Artistic Director Curt Columbus announced that every 11th grader in Rhode Island will be given free tickets to see their hilarious, high-energy production of Shakespeare's classic comedy, "A Midsummer Night's Dream."
