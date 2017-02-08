Top Democrats diverge on Rhode Island...

Top Democrats diverge on Rhode Island free tuition plan

Read more: Education Week

The two top Democrats who lead the Rhode Island General Assembly are taking opposing views on Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo's plan to provide in-state students with two years of free tuition at public colleges. House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello and Senate President Teresa Paiva Weed discussed the proposal Wednesday at a Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

