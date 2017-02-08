Top Democrats diverge on Rhode Island free tuition plan
The two top Democrats who lead the Rhode Island General Assembly are taking opposing views on Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo's plan to provide in-state students with two years of free tuition at public colleges. House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello and Senate President Teresa Paiva Weed discussed the proposal Wednesday at a Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce luncheon.
