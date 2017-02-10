Thursday Snow Preparations

Thursday Snow Preparations

Thursday

RIDOT is gearing up it's trucks and pretreating the roads preparing for Thursday's snow storm which is expected to drop up to a foot of snow here in Rhode Island. Hard to believe with warm temperatures Wednesday RIDOT says the higher temps today will help.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.

