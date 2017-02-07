The 17 rules of Sean Spicer, Rhode Is...

The 17 rules of Sean Spicer, Rhode Island native

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Boston.com

In 2014, an accomplished yet little-known Republican communications specialist shared his 17 rules for life with students at his alma mater, the Portsmouth Abbey, a Roman Catholic boarding and day school on Narragansett Bay in Rhode Island. The nation would come to know Spicer late this January, in what was an awkward introduction, a widely mocked and memed defense of the size of inauguration crowds, delivered in an ill-fitting suit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rhode Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free... Jan 28 Fred Vanley 1
sarah beth zink Jan '17 know her 5
News Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ... Dec '16 The Real Donald T... 3
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A... Nov '16 nove01 1
shortage of women in rhode island! (May '12) Oct '16 need answers 3
News Curt Schilling eyes US Senate run against Eliza... Oct '16 Lawrence Wolf 5
See all Rhode Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rhode Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,314 • Total comments across all topics: 278,708,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC