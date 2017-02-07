The 17 rules of Sean Spicer, Rhode Island native

In 2014, an accomplished yet little-known Republican communications specialist shared his 17 rules for life with students at his alma mater, the Portsmouth Abbey, a Roman Catholic boarding and day school on Narragansett Bay in Rhode Island. The nation would come to know Spicer late this January, in what was an awkward introduction, a widely mocked and memed defense of the size of inauguration crowds, delivered in an ill-fitting suit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.