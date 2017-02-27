RI settles with the ACLU over the UHIP system issues

Thousands of Rhode Islanders have filed Food Stamp applications since August and they have not been processed and the director of the ACLU tells ABC6 News the settlement outlines specific deadlines for the Department of Human Services to meet. To name a few of the terms in the very detailed 14-page settlement, the state will process regular Food Stamp applications within 30 days of the date of application.

