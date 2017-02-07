Rhode Island Philharmonic Youth Symphony To Perform With Ri Philharmonic Orchestra At the Vets, 2/17

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Youth Symphony Orchestra performs on stage with the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra in their annual Side-by-Side concert on Friday, February 17 at 6:30pm at The VETS in Providence, as part of the evening's AMICA Rush Hour program. The concert, conducted by Music Director Larry Rachleff, features the top-level RIPYO Symphony Orchestra, led by Youth Orchestra Director and Philharmonic Orchestra violinist Alexey Shabalin, performing the final movements of Stravinsky's Firebird Suite .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.