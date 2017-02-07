Rhode Island Philharmonic Youth Symphony To Perform With Ri Philharmonic Orchestra At the Vets, 2/17
The Rhode Island Philharmonic Youth Symphony Orchestra performs on stage with the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra in their annual Side-by-Side concert on Friday, February 17 at 6:30pm at The VETS in Providence, as part of the evening's AMICA Rush Hour program. The concert, conducted by Music Director Larry Rachleff, features the top-level RIPYO Symphony Orchestra, led by Youth Orchestra Director and Philharmonic Orchestra violinist Alexey Shabalin, performing the final movements of Stravinsky's Firebird Suite .
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Rhode Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free...
|Jan 28
|Fred Vanley
|1
|sarah beth zink
|Jan '17
|know her
|5
|Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ...
|Dec '16
|The Real Donald T...
|3
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|nove01
|1
|shortage of women in rhode island! (May '12)
|Oct '16
|need answers
|3
|Curt Schilling eyes US Senate run against Eliza...
|Oct '16
|Lawrence Wolf
|5
Find what you want!
Search Rhode Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC