Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame announces newest inductees
The Hall of Fame Class of 2017 includes Artie Cabral, Phil Greene, Dan Moretti, Neutral Nation, Billy Osborne, Plan 9, Frank Potenza, Rizzz, Throwing Muses, and The Wild Turkey Band / Hometown Rockers. Hall of Fame Chairman Robert Billington said the ceremonies and concerts are "a virtual 'who's who' of Rhode Island music history."
