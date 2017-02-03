Rhode Island House speaker silent on Trump immigration order
A top leader of Rhode Island's Democratic-controlled General Assembly is remaining mum on Republican President Donald Trump 's immigration policy as other lawmakers are speaking out. The Providence Journal reports a spokesman for Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello declined to comment when the newspaper tried to approach Mattiello on the House floor on Wednesday.
