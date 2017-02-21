Reps clarify 'misinformation' on abortion bill
Representatives Joseph McNamara, Evan Shanley, and David Bennett are speaking up after a reproductive rights bill they co-sponsored came under fire from pro-life leaders and activist groups.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Warwickonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rhode Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here's why lawmakers in 17 states are working t...
|Wed
|noobieR
|1
|Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free...
|Jan 28
|Fred Vanley
|1
|sarah beth zink
|Jan '17
|know her
|5
|Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ...
|Dec '16
|The Real Donald T...
|3
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|nove01
|1
|shortage of women in rhode island! (May '12)
|Oct '16
|need answers
|3
Find what you want!
Search Rhode Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC