Regunberg, Calkin introduce bill to reduce fossil fuel reliance
Backed by a coalition of advocates from the business, environmental and faith communities as well as legislators from neighboring states, Rep. Aaron Regunberg and Sen. Jeanine A. Calkin have introduced legislation to reduce Rhode Island's reliance on fossil fuels and bolster the state's clean energy and green business sector.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Warwickonline.com.
Add your comments below
Rhode Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free...
|Jan 28
|Fred Vanley
|1
|sarah beth zink
|Jan '17
|know her
|5
|Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ...
|Dec '16
|The Real Donald T...
|3
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|nove01
|1
|shortage of women in rhode island! (May '12)
|Oct '16
|need answers
|3
|Curt Schilling eyes US Senate run against Eliza...
|Oct '16
|Lawrence Wolf
|5
Find what you want!
Search Rhode Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC