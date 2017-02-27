Raimondo plugs free tuition at Make it in Rhode Island
Governor Gina Raimondo continued her promotion of her manufacturing and free tuition initiatives Tuesday night at the Make it in Rhode Island Summit, which was attended by Warwick Mayor Scott Avedisian and North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Warwickonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rhode Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here's why lawmakers in 17 states are working t...
|Feb 22
|noobieR
|1
|Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free...
|Jan 28
|Fred Vanley
|1
|sarah beth zink
|Jan '17
|know her
|5
|Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ...
|Dec '16
|The Real Donald T...
|3
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|nove01
|1
|shortage of women in rhode island! (May '12)
|Oct '16
|need answers
|3
Find what you want!
Search Rhode Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC