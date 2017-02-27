Politics | UHIP Review, Pushing Back Against Trump's Border Wall: This Week at the State House
Rep. Serpa wans the auditor general to review UHIP, a bill to protect employees from wrongful discharge and more. This week at the State House House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Patricia A. Serpa has requested the Office of the Auditor General to conduct an independent audit of the expenditures involving contractors and vendors linked to the failed United Healthcare Infrastructure Project public benefits computer system.
