Politics | Sen. Morgan Proposes Term Limits for Those Serving in General Assembly
Senator Elaine Morgan proposed a Rhode Island constitutional amendment that would create term limits for those serving in the General Assembly. The legislation would increase General Assembly terms from two years to four, and limit the number of consecutive terms served to four, for a total of 16 consecutive years to be served.
