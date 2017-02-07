Politics | Riley: Time to Review Why 16 RI Municipal Pension Funds Shouldn't Be Shut Down
Approximately two years ago, the Local Pension and OPEB Study Commission reported on local pension plans which are critically under-funded as well as issues pertaining to other post-employment benefits. Formed in 2011 as part of Pension Reform, this commission focused on data gathering and induced compliance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Add your comments below
Rhode Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free...
|Jan 28
|Fred Vanley
|1
|sarah beth zink
|Jan '17
|know her
|5
|Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ...
|Dec '16
|The Real Donald T...
|3
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|nove01
|1
|shortage of women in rhode island! (May '12)
|Oct '16
|need answers
|3
|Curt Schilling eyes US Senate run against Eliza...
|Oct '16
|Lawrence Wolf
|5
Find what you want!
Search Rhode Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC