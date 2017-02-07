Politics | Riley: Time to Review Why ...

Politics | Riley: Time to Review Why 16 RI Municipal Pension Funds Shouldn't Be Shut Down

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Go Local

Approximately two years ago, the Local Pension and OPEB Study Commission reported on local pension plans which are critically under-funded as well as issues pertaining to other post-employment benefits. Formed in 2011 as part of Pension Reform, this commission focused on data gathering and induced compliance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rhode Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free... Jan 28 Fred Vanley 1
sarah beth zink Jan '17 know her 5
News Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ... Dec '16 The Real Donald T... 3
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A... Nov '16 nove01 1
shortage of women in rhode island! (May '12) Oct '16 need answers 3
News Curt Schilling eyes US Senate run against Eliza... Oct '16 Lawrence Wolf 5
See all Rhode Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rhode Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,361 • Total comments across all topics: 278,655,976

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC