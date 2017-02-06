Politics | Moore: Raimondo's Old School, Know A Guy Politics
Rhode Islanders from Narragansett to Woonsocket and everywhere in between are disgusted with the fact that government insiders profit from their connections and secure sweetheart deals as well as government largesse thanks to who they know--not what they can do for us. When Governor Gina Raimondo was running for the state government's top job, she certainly talked a good game about the need for Little Rhody to clean up its negative reputation.
