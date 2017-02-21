`Package' opens Green to Europe
Low cost fares to Europe as little at $65 one way will be coming to Rhode Island in July and Iftikhar Ahmad, president and CEO of the Rhode Island Airport Corporation expects it will reverse lagging passenger traffic at Green Airport and result in tens of millions of dollars in economic impact.
