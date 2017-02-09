Northeastern U.S. hit by biggest snowstorm of the winter
More than 3,500 flights were cancelled across the region as more than a foot of snow was dumped along the New York-to-Boston corridor. A powerful winter storm that has brought heavy snow and strong winds continues to pummel the northeastern U.S. on Thursday, making roads messy and commutes difficult.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Toronto Star.
Add your comments below
Rhode Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free...
|Jan 28
|Fred Vanley
|1
|sarah beth zink
|Jan '17
|know her
|5
|Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ...
|Dec '16
|The Real Donald T...
|3
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|nove01
|1
|shortage of women in rhode island! (May '12)
|Oct '16
|need answers
|3
|Curt Schilling eyes US Senate run against Eliza...
|Oct '16
|Lawrence Wolf
|5
Find what you want!
Search Rhode Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC