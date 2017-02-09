Northeastern U.S. hit by biggest snow...

Northeastern U.S. hit by biggest snowstorm of the winter

Thursday Feb 9

More than 3,500 flights were cancelled across the region as more than a foot of snow was dumped along the New York-to-Boston corridor. A powerful winter storm that has brought heavy snow and strong winds continues to pummel the northeastern U.S. on Thursday, making roads messy and commutes difficult.

