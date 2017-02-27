News | Guest MINDSETTERa Stokes: Blac...

News | Guest MINDSETTERa Stokes: Black History Matters in Rhode Island

As we recently celebrated the great history of Rhode Island through the 350th anniversary of the state's Colonial Charter that championed religious freedom and civil liberties, how many Rhode Islanders also appreciate that much of the historic origins of the American Civil Rights movement would arise right here in Rhode Island from the formation of the Free African Union Society in 1780? Or that in the Spring of 1778 the Rhode Island General Assembly "voted and resolved that every able-bodied negro, mulatto, or Indian man slave in this state may enlist to enter either of the said two battalions to serve during the continuance of the war with Great Britain."

