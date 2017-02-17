News | Flynn Out at NSA
"Flynn, who served in the job for less than a month, said he had given 'incomplete information' regarding a telephone call he had with the ambassador in late December about American sanctions against Russia, weeks before President Trump's inauguration. Mr. Flynn previously had denied that he had any substantive conversations with Ambassador Sergey I. Kislyak, and Mr. Pence repeated that claim in television interviews as recently as this month," reports the New York Times on Tuesday .
