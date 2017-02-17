Mother exposed to carbon monoxide in Rhode Island home dies
Smithfield Fire Chief Robert Seltzer tells WPRI-TV on Monday that Kristen Latour has died as a result of the poisoning. She and her three children, ages 7, 9 and 11, were overcome by carbon monoxide in their home Wednesday night.
