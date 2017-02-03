Moira Jayne Walsh Demonstrates Why You Don't Want to Hire a Moonbat
Good thing Moira Jayne Walsh can fall back on her work as a Rhode Island State Representative, because she has been fired from her waitress job at the Classic Cafe in Providence: The reason, Walsh said on Facebook, which prompted a frenzy of posts supporting her was: "See, since becoming a mouthpiece for those who are the voiceless, I've made a lot of enemies. I had a stranger write my first one star yelp review based not on my service, but on my political beliefs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.
Add your comments below
Rhode Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free...
|Jan 28
|Fred Vanley
|1
|sarah beth zink
|Jan '17
|know her
|5
|Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ...
|Dec '16
|The Real Donald T...
|3
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|nove01
|1
|shortage of women in rhode island! (May '12)
|Oct '16
|need answers
|3
|Curt Schilling eyes US Senate run against Eliza...
|Oct '16
|Lawrence Wolf
|5
Find what you want!
Search Rhode Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC