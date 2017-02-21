Live Videos | UHIP Failure Increases Demand at Rhode Island Community Food Bank
RI Community Food Bank CEO Andrew Schiff says the need in Rhode Island is great and the failure of United Healthcare Infrastructure Project has increased demand. "We know that lots of people have had to turn to food pantries because they're not getting their SNAP benefits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rhode Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here's why lawmakers in 17 states are working t...
|Wed
|noobieR
|1
|Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free...
|Jan 28
|Fred Vanley
|1
|sarah beth zink
|Jan '17
|know her
|5
|Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ...
|Dec '16
|The Real Donald T...
|3
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|nove01
|1
|shortage of women in rhode island! (May '12)
|Oct '16
|need answers
|3
Find what you want!
Search Rhode Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC