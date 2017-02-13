Live Videos | LIVE: Trudy Coxe Talks ...

Live Videos | LIVE: Trudy Coxe Talks Tourism and the Future of Preserving the Past

Saturday Feb 11

Trudy Coxe, CEO of the Newport Preservation Society, joins GoLocal LIVE to talk about the economic impact of the tourism generated by the organization on the region. Coxe, one of Rhode Island's 50 Greatest Living Rhode Islanders outlines the future of the organization that is the keeper of the Newport Mansions and many other historical properties.

