Jake Tapper Mocks Trump Press Secretary Over 'Birther' Snafu

After Sean Spicer complained that The New York Times failed to get his birthplace right in a weekend story, Jake Tapper trolled the White House press secretary with a reference to the "birther" canard that boss Donald Trump used to denigrate former President Obama. Questions over Spicer's birthplace surfaced after The Times referred to him, before his stint in Washington, D.C. a Rhode Islander, as "New England-born" in a piece on the relationship between the media and the White House.

