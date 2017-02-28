House Speaker Paul Ryan to visit Rhode Island on Thursday
Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan will be making a visit to deeply Democratic Rhode Island this week, and protesters say they plan to greet him. The nonprofit group Year Up says its office in downtown Providence is among the places Ryan is scheduled to visit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rhode Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here's why lawmakers in 17 states are working t...
|Feb 22
|noobieR
|1
|Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free...
|Jan '17
|Fred Vanley
|1
|sarah beth zink
|Jan '17
|know her
|5
|Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ...
|Dec '16
|The Real Donald T...
|3
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|nove01
|1
|shortage of women in rhode island! (May '12)
|Oct '16
|need answers
|3
Find what you want!
Search Rhode Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC