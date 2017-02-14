Food | RI Department of Health Warns of Recall on Various Cheeses
The Rhode Island Department of Health is advising consumer that MDS Foods Inc. is recalling a variety of cheese products. Some of the products being recalled were contaminated with the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes, and some of which could have been contaminated with the bacteria.
