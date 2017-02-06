Doctor Charged in Rhode Island with P...

Doctor Charged in Rhode Island with Pushing Painkiller, Receiving Kickbacks

A doctor has been indicted on charges accusing him of getting kickbacks on prescriptions of a highly addictive painkiller written for patients who didn't need the drug. Jerrold Rosenberg, a pain specialist and clinical assistant professor at Brown University, pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Providence on Thursday.

