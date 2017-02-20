Ccri Players Present Swing Era Romeo ...

Ccri Players Present Swing Era Romeo and Juliet

One of William Shakespeare 's most enduring and iconic plays returns to the local stage as the Community College of Rhode Island Players perform Romeo and Juliet. This play which has become the quintessential story of young love will be presented at the Bobby Hackett Theatre, Knight Campus in Warwick on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 2, 3, and 4, at 7:30 P.M., and on Saturday and Sunday, March 4 and 5, at 2 P.M. Shakespeare did not invent the story of Romeo and Juliet.

