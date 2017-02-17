Business | RI Compost Conference & Trade Show Announces Lineup of Speakers

The 10:00 a.m. session has workshops from Sue AnderBois, Director of Food Strategy for the State of Rhode Island, Michael Bradlee of Earth Appliance, Antonia Bryson of the Rhode Island Food Policy Council, and a delegation from the Rhode Island Worm Farmers Cooperative. The 11 a.m. session has workshops from Karen Franczyk, Green Mission Coordinator for the North Atlantic Region, Whole Foods Market, Jayne Merner Senecal of Earthcare Farm, Conor Lally and Ben Goldberg of O2 and a community discussion on curbside compostable collection facilitated by Jennifer Weiting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.