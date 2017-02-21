Business | Raimondo Administration Starts Process for Locating New Innovation Campus
Where will the new Innovation Campus be located? Senate President Teresa Paiva Weed is pushing for it to be located at Newport Grand. Others are pushing for it to be a linchpin in the development of the Superman Building and others are pushing for it to another component to 195 land redevelopment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Add your comments below
Rhode Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here's why lawmakers in 17 states are working t...
|Wed
|noobieR
|1
|Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free...
|Jan 28
|Fred Vanley
|1
|sarah beth zink
|Jan '17
|know her
|5
|Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ...
|Dec '16
|The Real Donald T...
|3
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|nove01
|1
|shortage of women in rhode island! (May '12)
|Oct '16
|need answers
|3
Find what you want!
Search Rhode Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC