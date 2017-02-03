Business | How Fall River Created a Brand at a Fraction of the Cost of RI
Fall River's business and tourism rollout has been seamless - which happens to be part of its new brand image. This week, Fall River rolled out its new video, logo, and overall brand strategy to support business growth and tourism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
