Business | GoLocal Goes LIVE on Wedne...

Business | GoLocal Goes LIVE on Wednesday Led by Kate Nagle and Molly O'Brien - and Big Guests

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Go Local

Hosted by News Editor Kate Nagle and Lifestyle Editor Molly O'Brien, this two hour broadcast is designed to provide live video to the GoLocal website, to Facebook Live, and YouTube Live. "We will bring Rhode Island the smartest, most interesting, and newsworthy content via your computer and your phone - watch it or listen to it real time or on-demand," said Josh Fenton, Co-Founder and CEO of GoLocalProv.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rhode Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free... Jan 28 Fred Vanley 1
sarah beth zink Jan '17 know her 5
News Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ... Dec '16 The Real Donald T... 3
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A... Nov '16 nove01 1
shortage of women in rhode island! (May '12) Oct '16 need answers 3
News Curt Schilling eyes US Senate run against Eliza... Oct '16 Lawrence Wolf 5
See all Rhode Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rhode Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,158 • Total comments across all topics: 278,631,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC