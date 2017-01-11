'Widespread Flu' in Rhode Island Prompts Activation of Masking Requirement

The Rhode Island Department of Health announced today that the flu is "widespread" in Rhode Island, triggering the state's requirement for unvaccinated healthcare workers in hospitals and many other types of healthcare facilities to wear surgical masks. "The masking requirement is critical in protecting healthcare workers from catching the flu, and also in protecting patients who are often dealing with other serious health issues," said Director of Health Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH.

