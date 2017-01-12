URI to reimburse 1,200 resident stude...

URI to reimburse 1,200 resident students who were overcharged

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: SouthCoastToday.com

URI itself began an internal audit in late 2015 after receiving tips on its Ethics Hotline, and the state later began its review.  Kathy Collins, recently appointed vice president of URI's Student Affairs division, which oversees student housing, said the school is addressing all of the issues raised.  "We will use the results of the audit to strengthen our commitment to the creation of an efficient and effective operation that is focused on providing outstanding housing in an inclusive environment where students can be academically successful," Collins said.  Auditors found that URI did not follow its own policies or procedures - or did not have them - in several areas, and among its recommendations to "improve controls" were:   "Ensure fire, health and safety inspections are conducted and documented, including corrective actions taken."

Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rhode Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sarah beth zink Jan 5 know her 5
News Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ... Dec 25 The Real Donald T... 3
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A... Nov '16 nove01 1
shortage of women in rhode island! (May '12) Oct '16 need answers 3
News Curt Schilling eyes US Senate run against Eliza... Oct '16 Lawrence Wolf 5
...'' l....Love Rhode Island..''' (Sep '10) Sep '16 Peter WolfMan 363 6
See all Rhode Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rhode Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,632 • Total comments across all topics: 277,961,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC