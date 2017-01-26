Trump brings back major oil pipelines, imposes EPA media blackout
Donald trump signed two executive actions, Tuesday to get the Keystone and Dakota Access Pipeline projects back up and running. The move is highly controversial, reversing President Obama's order to halt the Dakota Access pipeline last month after protestors refused to leave the land over environmental concerns.
