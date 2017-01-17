Thousands rally for women's rights
Over the weekend, many as 5,000 people descended onto the lawn of the Rhode Island Statehouse as part of the "Women's March on Washington." Over 5,000 people descended onto the steps and the lawn of the Rhode Island Statehouse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rhode Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sarah beth zink
|Jan 5
|know her
|5
|Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ...
|Dec '16
|The Real Donald T...
|3
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|nove01
|1
|shortage of women in rhode island! (May '12)
|Oct '16
|need answers
|3
|Curt Schilling eyes US Senate run against Eliza...
|Oct '16
|Lawrence Wolf
|5
|...'' l....Love Rhode Island..''' (Sep '10)
|Sep '16
|Peter WolfMan 363
|6
Find what you want!
Search Rhode Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC