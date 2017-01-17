Thousands rally for women's rights

Thousands rally for women's rights

Monday Jan 23

Over the weekend, many as 5,000 people descended onto the lawn of the Rhode Island Statehouse as part of the "Women's March on Washington." Over 5,000 people descended onto the steps and the lawn of the Rhode Island Statehouse.

