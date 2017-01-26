RIDOT gets welcome center location after negotiations
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation decided to build the proposed center in Hopkinton after agreeing to leave out a fueling station from construction plans. Hopkinton officials blocked earlier proposals because of pollution concerns.
